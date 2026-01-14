Georgia Lawmakers Shoot Down City's Gun Rule

Georgia lawmakers on Tuesday gave final passage to a bill that aims to void a city of Savannah ordinance that imposes fines and possible jail time for leaving guns in unlocked cars. The state Senate gave final approval to the measure, which says cities and counties can't regulate how guns are stored. It also lets gun owners sue local governments who impose any such rules in violation of state law, collecting at least $25,000 in damages if they win, the AP reports. Senate Bill 204 now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk for his signature or veto.