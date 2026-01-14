Blanche: DOJ Sees 'No Basis' for Rights Probe in ICE Shooting

The Justice Department does not believe there is currently any basis to open a criminal civil rights investigation into the killing of a woman by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, a top department official said Tuesday. The decision to keep the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division out of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good marks a sharp departure from past administrations, which have moved quickly to probe shootings of civilians by law enforcement officials for potential civil rights offenses, the AP reports.

While an FBI probe is ongoing, lawyers in the Civil Rights Division were informed last week that they would not play a role in the investigation at this time, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal department deliberations. And on Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that "there is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation," CNN reports. The statement did not elaborate on how the department had reached a conclusion that no investigation was warranted.

Federal officials have said that the officer acted in self-defense and Good was engaging in "an act of domestic terrorism" when she pulled forward toward him. The quick pronouncement by administration officials before any meaningful investigation could be completed has raised concerns about the federal government's determination to conduct a thorough review of the chain of events precipitating the shooting. Minnesota officials have also raised alarm after federal officials blocked state investigators from accessing evidence and declared that Minnesota has no jurisdiction to investigate the killing.

On Tuesday six federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned. Several supervisors in the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division in Washington also gave notice of their departures amid turmoil over the federal probe, sources tell the AP. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described the Minnesota prosecutors as "incredibly dedicated" and said their departure was "very concerning," CNN reports. The chief says Blanche's decision not to investigate is "totally at odds with what typically happens" after a deadly force incident.