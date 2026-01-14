Iran Scrambles to Track Down Starlink Users

Iran's leadership is widening its information crackdown, moving from shutting down the internet to actively tracking down the satellite dishes that help protesters get around it. With most domestic connections cut or heavily restricted, many Iranians have turned to Elon Musk's Starlink system to upload video of nightly anti-government demonstrations and the security forces' response. The government has banned the service and is now searching homes and rooftops—especially in western Tehran—to find and seize the terminals, according to Amir Rashidi of the US-based Miaan Group, who describes the effort as "electronic warfare." Users say connections often degrade at night in protest-hit areas, suggesting targeted jamming, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Activists told the AP Tuesday night that Starlink service is now free in Iran. Despite the pressure, footage continues to slip out and one group, Hengaw, circulated video that appeared to show many bodies in a southern Tehran morgue. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam of Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, calls Starlink "the only way" to move images from cities like Mashhad to the outside world. One user in Tehran told the Journal he quietly uploads clips shot by relatives and passes them to contacts abroad to post on social media, taking care not to reveal he has a terminal. Starlink dishes, illegal in Iran, are smuggled in by boat from Dubai or overland from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Activists say thousands of people have been killed in the protests. Yvonne Cooper, Britain's foreign secretary, said Tuesday that the British government believes at least 2,000 people have been killed, but her "fear is that the number may prove to be significantly higher." After phone lines briefly opened up on Tuesday, a source inside Iran told CBS News that activist groups trying to compile a death toll believe between 12,000 and 20,000 people have been killed. The source said security forces have been going to hospitals, demanding the names and addresses of people injured in the protests. On Tuesday, President Trump urged

Iranians to keep protesting, saying "HELP IS ON ITS WAY."