US: Gaza Is Entering New Phase of Ceasefire

The United States said Wednesday that it is moving into the next phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan that involves disarming Hamas, rebuilding the war-ravaged territory, and establishing the group of Palestinian experts who will administer daily affairs in Gaza under American supervision. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said in a post on X that the ceasefire deal the president helped broker was entering its second phase following two years of war between Israel and Hamas, including the establishment of a technocratic government in Gaza.