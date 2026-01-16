Tense Security Council Meeting Includes US, Iran, Dissidents

After weeks of escalating tension, US and Iranian officials faced each other Thursday at the UN Security Council, and a dissident dramatically told the body of her government's attempts to kill her. In the meeting, the US envoy renewed threats against the Islamic Republic despite President Trump's earlier efforts to lower the temperature between the two adversaries, the AP reports. And Iran's deputy UN ambassador accused the US of "direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence," per Deutsche Welle. Gholam Hossein Darzi argued that the US is "laying the groundwork for political destabilization and military intervention" in the Middle Eastern nation."



