At Least 21 Dead, 100 Hurt in Spain Train Crash

A high-speed rail trip through southern Spain turned deadly on Sunday when two passenger trains collided near the town of Adamuz, killing at least 21 people and injuring about 100, authorities say. Spain's interior minister said a Málaga-to-Madrid train derailed and veered onto an adjacent track, where it was struck by an oncoming train traveling from Madrid to Huelva, ABC News reports. Rescue teams rushed to the remote stretch of line in Córdoba province, working through the wreckage as officials warned the death toll could rise, with the BBC reporting that at least 30 of the injured are in serious condition. "We have a very difficult night ahead," Andalusia's regional health chief Antonio Sanz said, as officials vowed to work all night recovering bodies.

Rail traffic between Madrid and Andalusia has been halted while emergency crews operate at the scene and investigators begin looking into what caused the initial derailment. Officials have not yet released any details on possible technical failures, human error, or track issues, and said the investigation could take as long as a month. Iryo, the private company that operated the first train, said about 300 passengers were on board at the time. The company issued a statement saying it "deeply regrets what has happened" and that it has activated emergency protocols and is cooperating with authorities as the probe gets underway. The other train, which was operated by Spain's public train company, had about 200 people on board, the AP reports.