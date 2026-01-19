Hawaii's Strict Gun Law Heads to the Supreme Court

Hawaii's gun laws, long among the strictest in the nation, will be the focus of arguments before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court is taking up the state's ban on firearms on private property that is open to the public, such as stores and hotels, unless the owner explicitly allows it. Here's what to know about the case, per the AP:



Banned on beaches, bars, and private property: Three Maui residents sued in 2023 to challenge new laws prohibiting the carrying of guns at beaches, banks, bars, and restaurants that serve alcohol. The plaintiffs argue that Hawaii is infringing on people's Second Amendment rights. Carrying guns in public is still fairly new to Hawaii. Before a 2022 Supreme Court decision expanded gun rights nationwide, the state's county police chiefs made it virtually impossible by rarely issuing permits for either open or concealed carry.