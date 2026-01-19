US Catholic Leaders Question America's 'Moral Foundation'

America's top Catholic leaders are issuing a pointed warning about how the United States wields its power abroad. In a joint statement, Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago, Robert McElroy of Washington, DC, and Joseph Tobin of Newark say the "moral foundation" of US foreign policy is in doubt amid renewed reliance on military force, citing Venezuela and even Greenland as flash points. The three, the only US cardinals currently leading dioceses at home, echo recent remarks by Pope Leo XIV, who has criticized a shift away from global cooperation toward what he called a "diplomacy based on force," per the Washington Post .

Without mentioning President Trump by name, the cardinals clearly frame their concerns around current US policies: threats or use of force, steep cuts to humanitarian aid, and a more transactional approach to global alliances. McElroy told the Post that war must not become a routine policy tool or a means to boost a nation's wealth, and that providing humanitarian assistance is a basic duty, not an optional add-on. The Trump administration has significantly reduced foreign aid from levels that historically hovered around 0.7% to 1.4% of the federal budget.

The cardinals insist they are not engaging in partisan politics but applying core Catholic teaching to a volatile moment, warning that public debate on foreign policy is being overwhelmed by polarization and narrow interests. "Many cardinals spoke to us with alarm about positions the US was taking in international affairs," McElroy said. Hinting at Trump's approach to Venezuela and Greenland, the cardinals note, "military action must be seen only as a last resort in extreme situations, not a normal instrument of national policy," per the New York Times.

Vatican watchers say Leo is positioning the Holy See as a counterweight to Trump's vision, championing multilateralism and caution in the use of force while avoiding direct personal attacks. His criticisms of the US are seen by some analysts as harder to dismiss as "anti-American" than those voiced by his Argentine predecessor, Francis, given that Leo is Chicago-born.