UPS Driver Runs Into Burning Home, Delivers 101-Year-Old to Safety

What should've been a routine delivery stop in Santa Ana turned into a remarkable rescue when a UPS driver helped pull a 101-year-old woman from her burning condo, authorities and family members say. Neighbors spotted thick smoke pouring from Ann Edwards' unit, where she lives alone, on Thursday and rushed over, finding her kitchen full of smoke and a fire alarm blaring, per KTLA . As some residents pounded on the front door, one deployed a fire extinguisher and another climbed a ladder with a garden hose to spray water into a roof vent, trying to slow the flames. When two women finally made contact with Edwards, they reportedly found her confused and unwilling to leave.

They flagged down UPS driver Willy Esquivel, who was nearby on his route. "They said, 'Her apartment's on fire,' and I looked up and I could see smoke coming from the vent," he told KTLA. Esquivel went into the smoke-filled home, found Edwards, picked her up and carried her out to a neighbor's residence, where he tried to keep her calm. "She seemed very disoriented," he said. "She just kept trying to talk, but she couldn't really get words out, so I told her it's okay." Firefighters arrived soon after and put out the remaining flames, which had spread into the attic, according to Orange County Fire Authority. Edwards was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She remains hospitalized but is expected to recover, her son said.

The fire authority said it was "a remarkable outcome made possible by quick action, teamwork and people looking out for one another in a moment of need," per the Guardian. Edwards' son, Rick, publicly thanked the neighbors and Esquivel, telling the driver, "God bless you, man, for sticking with her and getting her out of there." Esquivel, who has been called a hero by coworkers and residents, downplayed the praise. "I just did what I thought was right," he said. "At the end of the day, she's someone's mother, someone's grandmother, great-grandmother. I'm just a UPS driver who was in the right place at the right time."