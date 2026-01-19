Severe Solar Storm Could Disrupt GPS, Light Up Skies

The northern lights could be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California on Monday night. The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center says one of the most severe solar radiation storms so far this century is hitting Earth, with a companion geomagnetic storm close behind, CNN reports. The event is expected to light up the sky with auroras far beyond their usual range and may interfere with satellites, GPS, and some radio communications.

"An S4 severe solar radiation storm is now in progress—this is the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years," the SWPC said in a post on X. "The last time S4 levels were observed was in October, 2003. Potential effects are mainly limited to space launch, aviation, and satellite operations."

NOAA's Space Weather Scales go from G1 to G5 for geomagnetic storms and S1 to S5 for solar radiation storms.