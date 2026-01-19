Russian Court Jails US Citizen for 5 Years

A Russian court has convicted and sentenced an American citizen on charges of illegally transporting weapons, court officials revealed Monday. Chuck Zimmerman, 58, was handed a five-year sentence by a court in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi after a firearm was found on his yacht in June, the Krasnodar regional courts' press service said in a statement. Russian authorities found the weapon while inspecting it upon arrival in Sochi, the statement said. A website set up in support of Zimmerman describes him as a US Navy veteran, a father of two, and an electrician, the AP reports. His family has rejected the charges against him as a "set-up" for a future prisoner exchange.