America's Windiest City Isn't Chicago

Illinois' largest city doesn't even crack top 10 on Redfin list, which places Texas' Amarillo at No. 1
Posted Jan 20, 2026 11:35 AM CST
Chicago may bear the "Windy City" title, but there are at least 10 other US cities that are even gustier. Redfin decided to go beyond the usual hot/cold weather analysis that people often undertake when deciding on a place to live, diving deep into the cities that consistently have higher-than-average annual wind speeds (so a one-off hurricane or tornado won't necessarily catapult a city to the top of the list). Texas claims five of the cities in the top 10, including Amarillo, which comes in at No. 1. Here, the windy winners:

  1. Amarillo, Texas
  2. Rochester, Minnesota
  3. Lubbock, Texas
  4. Corpus Christi, Texas
  5. Wichita, Kansas
  6. Boston
  7. Oklahoma City
  8. Wichita Falls, Texas
  9. Fargo, North Dakota
  10. Abilene, Texas
Check out more here on each city, including contributing factors to their windblown existence.

