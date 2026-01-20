America's Windiest City Isn't Chicago

Chicago may bear the "Windy City" title, but there are at least 10 other US cities that are even gustier. Redfin decided to go beyond the usual hot/cold weather analysis that people often undertake when deciding on a place to live, diving deep into the cities that consistently have higher-than-average annual wind speeds (so a one-off hurricane or tornado won't necessarily catapult a city to the top of the list). Texas claims five of the cities in the top 10, including Amarillo, which comes in at No. 1. Here, the windy winners:



Amarillo, Texas Rochester, Minnesota Lubbock, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Wichita, Kansas Boston Oklahoma City Wichita Falls, Texas Fargo, North Dakota Abilene, Texas