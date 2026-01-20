A cardiologist who once helped keep Dick Cheney alive is now publicly questioning whether President Trump should be in the Oval Office. The Hill reports that Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and the late vice president's former heart doctor, is urging Congress to open a bipartisan probe into Trump's fitness for office after a recent letter Trump sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. That letter, which was circulated to several European ambassadors, ties Trump's push to take control of Greenland to his frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, as well as challenges Denmark's "right of ownership" over the Arctic island.