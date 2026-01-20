Golden Gate Bridge's Suicide Nets 'Working as Intended'

The $224 million project to install suicide prevention netting at the Golden Gate Bridge is already paying off. The New York Times reports that after decades of averaging about 30 deaths a year—and more than 2,000 since it opened in 1937—the bridge has seen a sharp change with its newly completed "suicide deterrent system" of stainless-steel cable netting. There were just eight suicides at the bridge in 2024, as work on the miles-long nets wrapped up. In 2025, the first full year with the system in place, there were only four, all occurring in the first five months of the year. The interval until another death this month might have been the longest ever.

The nets sit about 20 feet below the sidewalks, largely invisible to drivers but obvious to anyone approaching the rail. Officials say they break the bridge's pull as a place to die, threatening a painful but not deadly impact with stainless steel. There was also a 50% drop in interventions with individuals intending to take their own lives at the bridge in 2025, down to 94, the Times reports. A past study found almost all who are deterred do not commit suicide in the future.

"The assessment is that the net is working as intended," says Denis Mulligan, general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. Advocates now see the project as a model for bridges worldwide. In another example, there were more than 400 suicides at Toronto's Bloor Viaduct bridge before a steel-rod barrier was erected in 2003, and none since then, reports Psychology Today. Indeed, a 2024 study found the project resulted in "a 49% step decrease in bridge-related suicide in the next quarter" across the entire city, with no rebound over the next 17 years. (If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or going to 988lifeline.org.)