Winter Drought Tightens Grip on Much of US

January is supposed to bring snow days, not drought maps—but this winter, more than two-thirds of the United States is unusually dry, and the trend is deepening rather than easing. From the Pacific Northwest to New England, nearly every state except California is dealing with abnormal dryness or outright drought, making the stretch since July the nation's driest period since 2012, the Washington Post reports.

Hardest-hit areas. Some of the hardest-hit areas are not the usual suspects: states with large swaths in "severe" drought include Georgia, Florida, Maine, North Carolina, Virginia, and New Mexico. Hawaii is also parched, with drought covering more than two-thirds of the islands. In the Plains and East, forecasters warn the lack of soil moisture could hit crops and lower stream flows heading into the growing season.