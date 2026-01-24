How Japan's Famous Snow Monsters Came to Be

Japan's famed "snow monsters" may actually be ghosts of an ancient blast. For years, the hulking, ice-coated trees that blanket the Zao mountain range each winter have been explained largely by weather and the hardy conifers themselves. But Fumitaka Yanagisawa of Yamagata University says the real story starts tens of thousands of years ago with a catastrophic volcanic event that reshaped the landscape.

The Asahi Shimbun flags findings he presented in December: Yanagisawa said a phreatic, or steam-driven, eruption on Mount Ryuzan in the Zao range triggered a massive collapse of the mountain's flank as many as 80,000 years ago. The peak, once at least 5,000 feet high, is thought to have dropped roughly 2,000 feet, leaving behind a depression that later became Zao Onsen, now a well-known hot spring resort. The collapse also opened a gap in the mountains that changed the path of winter winds.

With that natural wall gone, moisture-heavy northwesterly winds from Siberia now flow straight into the reshaped range and collide with two of Zao's peaks. That pushes the air upward, where it cools quickly. The result: dense clouds of supercooled droplets and a seemingly continual blizzard. The droplets layer themselves on the evergreens there—Maries' firs, or Aomori todomatsu in Japanese—in the form of rime ice, per the BBC, transforming them into the bulky white forms known in Japanese as juhyo. Yanagisawa puts it poetically: "I feel a sense of wonder knowing that the tree ice of Zao is created by such a delicate balance of the natural world."

But Yanagisawa's research shows the juhyo aren't as hulking as they once were. Using photography dating to 1933, his team determined the thickness has shrunk from as wide as 20 feet across in the 1930s to half of that by the postwar decades. "Since 2019, many are half a meter [1.6 feet] or less," he tells the BBC. "Some are barely columns." He blames climate change and a weakened forest due to moth and bark beetle infestations that have hit since 2013. A permanent council formed in 2023 is focused on restoration and preservation. One effort involves transplanting naturally regenerated saplings from lower slopes to closer to the summit, though it takes as many as 70 years for the firs to fully mature.