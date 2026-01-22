Mom, Tattoo Artist Charged Over 14-Year-Old's Ink

A Georgia father didn't just object to his 14-year-old's new sleeve tattoo—he called the cops. Authorities say a woman and unlicensed tattoo artist Walter Nesbitt were arrested after the teen showed up with an arm-length tattoo that state law flatly prohibits for minors. According to a probable cause affidavit cited by WMAZ , the boy's mother took him out on Dec. 28; he returned with the sleeve, which his father, identified by the Monroe County Reporter as Chris Johnson, considered "very inappropriate" and reported to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Johnson has full custody of the teen.

Deputies tracked Nesbitt to a barbershop. WMAZ reports that Nesbitt first denied involvement, then admitted he had tattooed the 14-year-old at the mother's request. Investigators say he also acknowledged he is not licensed and did not obtain a signed consent form from the mother—though in Georgia, parental permission wouldn't have made the tattoo legal anyway.

State law prohibits tattoos for anyone under 18 except when done by a licensed physician or osteopath for medical or cosmetic reasons. Nesbitt was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with unlawfully tattooing a minor; the boy's mother, whose name has not been released, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged as a party to the crime. Both face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted, Law & Crime reports.