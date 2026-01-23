Texas Tops Nation in Supplying Residents to Other States

Texas supplied the most new residents of any US state for nine other states, despite having the biggest population growth this decade, according to figures released this week by the US Census Bureau. Texas was the top source of new residents for Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, according to the 2024 state-to-state migration flows, which track where someone lived in the previous year and where they currently live. With 31 million residents, Texas ranks second in population among US states. Between 2020 and 2024, Texas gained 2.1 million people.