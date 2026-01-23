DHS Funding Clears House With 7 Democratic Votes

The House on Thursday narrowly approved funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with the help of seven Democratic votes, after a contentious fight over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement. A series of votes moved Congress closer to finishing this year's spending work and avoiding a partial shutdown, Politico reports. The DHS bill passed 220-207 and would finance ICE, Customs and Border Protection, the Coast Guard, FEMA, TSA, and other agencies through Sept. 30. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the lone Republican to vote no.

The measure keeps ICE funding at $10 billion while trimming its enforcement and removal budget, and it directs $20 million for body cameras on immigration officers, more de-escalation training, and another $20 million for independent oversight of detention facilities. In a separate 341-88 vote, the House passed a broader, bipartisan package to fund the Pentagon and the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Education through the end of the fiscal year. That legislation rejects many of the White House's proposed cuts without delivering major increases, though HUD would receive about 9% more, to $84.3 billion. HHS would be funded at nearly $117 billion, the Education Department at $79 billion, and Labor at $13.7 billion, each getting modest boosts.

With "the passage of this package, Republicans will have finally replaced the last of any Biden-era spending levels with Trump-era spending levels and policies," House Speaker Mike Johnson said, per the Washington Post. Democrats who voted yes said they did so not to endorse the administration's immigration enforcement tactics but to support services such as disaster relief, and to avoid a shutdown, per the Hill. All six bills—DHS, the three-bill domestic-and-defense package, and a previously passed two-bill bundle—will now be stitched together and sent to the Senate, where some Democrats are signaling opposition over ICE funding.