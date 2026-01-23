215-215 Tie Defeats Attempt to Limit US Force in Venezuela

The House narrowly blocked an effort Thursday to restrict President Trump's authority to use military force in Venezuela, with the measure failing on a 215-215 tie. The Democratic-led war powers resolution would have required the president to withdraw US armed forces from Venezuela unless Congress explicitly authorized military action. All 213 Democrats backed the measure, joined by Republican Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Republicans otherwise united to stop it. The matter turned into a floor spectacle when GOP leaders held the tally open—as Democrats shouted for the presiding officer to close the vote—until Rep. Wesley Hunt arrived and voted no, the Hill reports, creating the tie that sank the resolution.

Republicans repeated the arguments they'd used to pressure GOP senators last week who had first supported such a move to limit Trump, then didn't, per the New York Times. "There are no troops in Venezuela," Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart told Democrats. "The action they want to stop is not taking place," said Rep. Randy Fine. Democratic Rep. Greg Meeks pointed out that "there is still a US aircraft carrier parked in the Caribbean" and "tens of thousands" of US troops on standby, calling for congressional oversight. Similar measures have failed previously in the House and Senate.

Rep. Jim McGovern got the measure to the floor by invoking a provision of the 1973 War Powers Act that requires resolutions to terminate hostilities be considered on an expedited basis. "It is time for my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to grow a spine, obey their oath and do their damn jobs," he said. GOP Rep. Brian Mast said said Democrats were forcing the vote out of "spite" for Trump.