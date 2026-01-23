Deer Smashes Through Bank Window, Triggers Alarm

Police in Long Island answered a bank's burglary alarm and found the "suspect" had antlers. Suffolk County cops say an alarm went off Sunday at a Webster Bank branch in the hamlet of Ridge, prompting officers to rush to the scene to check for a break-in. Instead of a thief, however, they spotted a buck that had smashed through a window and was trapped inside the building, UPI reports. The startled animal thrashed around the office area as it tried to escape, leaving the interior a mess.