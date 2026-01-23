Deer Smashes Through Bank Window, Triggers Alarm

Police in Long Island answered a bank's burglary alarm and found the "suspect" had antlers. Suffolk County cops say an alarm went off Sunday at a Webster Bank branch in the hamlet of Ridge, prompting officers to rush to the scene to check for a break-in. Instead of a thief, however, they spotted a buck that had smashed through a window and was trapped inside the building, UPI reports. The startled animal thrashed around the office area as it tried to escape, leaving the interior a mess.
"He has antlers, so just a heads up," one officer warned a colleague in video shared by police. The deer scrambled to get away from officers but ended up stuck in a cubicle, CBS New York reports. Police say they eventually managed to lasso the deer and guide it back outside, where it was released. "We think the buck was looking for bucks," the police department quipped.