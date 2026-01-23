How the Warming Arctic Can Cause Brutal Cold Snaps

Scientists link polar vortex shifts to warming climate
Posted Jan 23, 2026 1:06 PM CST
How Climate Change Can Fuel Brutal Winter Cold Snaps
Vehicles are driven through whiteout conditions along Lake Michigan Drive during a winter storm warning in Ottawa County, Michigan on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.   (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

As he has done many times before, President Trump scoffed at climate change Friday because of cold weather. "Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States," he said in a Truth Social post. "Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???" Scientists say, however, that winters are still getting warmer, with extreme cold becoming less common, and there may be a link between climate change and the severe storm that will hit much of the US over the weekend.

  • So how does a warming world deliver a punishing cold snap? Scientists point to the polar vortex, the high-altitude band of strong winds that usually keeps Arctic air bottled up near the pole, CNN reports. When that circular flow weakens or stretches, frigid "lobes" can spill south, as is happening now over central and eastern states.

  • Judah Cohen, a researcher at MIT, says human-driven warming in the Arctic, particularly shrinking sea ice and changes in snowfall patterns in Siberia, appears to make those stretching episodes more likely, increasing the odds of severe cold outbreaks in the US, Europe, and parts of Asia. Cohen co-authored a study published in Science last year that looked at an "upper-level vortex displaced toward western Canada and linked to northwestern US severe winter weather" and "a weakened upper-level vortex displaced toward the North Atlantic and linked to central-eastern US severe winter weather."
  • Meteorologists say winter is the fastest-warming season in the US, and long-term records show it. Climate Central researchers found the coldest temperature of the year has risen by roughly 12 degrees Fahrenheit in Minneapolis, and about 11 degrees in Cleveland, since 1970. Nationwide, warm winter records have been outpacing cold ones, especially in the West, where some states are on track for their mildest winter on record and ski resorts are struggling with a lack of snow. That makes the current blast feel more like winters from decades past.

  • Researchers stress that climate change doesn't erase winter storms; it reshapes the odds. "Even though global warming is causing warmer winters overall, severe winter weather events are still possible—and perhaps even more likely—because warming is not the only consequence of human-caused climate change," Jennifer Francis of the Woodwell Climate Research Center tells CNN. "Other ingredients that set the stage for severe winter weather are on the rise, and many of them are in play this week." Cohen says he's not attributing any single storm directly to climate change, but he believes a rapidly warming Arctic has "loaded the dice" for these kinds of extreme cold events.
  • Not all scientists agree that the rapidly warming Arctic is weakening the polar vortex, the New York Times reports. "The Arctic is certainly going to continue to warm," says Jason Furtado, an associate professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. "But the data is more mixed about whether or not these types of stretches in the polar vortex will actually continue to increase in frequency as well."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X