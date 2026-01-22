This Is Not Your Typical Winter Storm Coming

In meteorologist-speak, the winter storm now shaping up to wallop a good chunk of the US this weekend will likely be "unusually impactful." That's the term used by Alex Lamers of the Weather Prediction Center to the New York Times, and it suggests things might get particularly nasty for a combination of reasons. "It's not something you see every winter," says Lamers. It's "likely to affect about half the US population with accumulating ice, sleet, or snow." Another problem: The weather system is bringing along a surge of bitter cold temperatures, meaning whatever does fall won't melt for awhile.