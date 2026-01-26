Storm's Toll: 820K Without Power, at Least 9 Dead

The US work week opened with yet more snow dumping on the Northeast under the tail end of a colossal winter storm that brought ice and power outages, impassable roads, canceled flights, and frigid cold to much of the southern and eastern United States. Deep snow—over a foot extending in a 1,300-mile swath from Arkansas to New England—halted traffic, canceled flights, and triggered wide school cancellations Monday, per the AP.

More than 820,000 were without power on Monday, including about 250,000 in Tennessee, reports NBC News.

More than 12,000 flights were canceled Sunday, and more than 3,500 cancellations were expected on Monday.