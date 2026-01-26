Storm's Toll: 820K Without Power, at Least 9 Dead

Northeast getting more snow on Monday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 26, 2026 6:47 AM CST
People walk through downtown Toronto as a winter storm moves through the region, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.   (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

The US work week opened with yet more snow dumping on the Northeast under the tail end of a colossal winter storm that brought ice and power outages, impassable roads, canceled flights, and frigid cold to much of the southern and eastern United States. Deep snow—over a foot extending in a 1,300-mile swath from Arkansas to New England—halted traffic, canceled flights, and triggered wide school cancellations Monday, per the AP.

  • More than 820,000 were without power on Monday, including about 250,000 in Tennessee, reports NBC News.
  • More than 12,000 flights were canceled Sunday, and more than 3,500 cancellations were expected on Monday.

  • At least nine deaths have been blamed on the storm, with three in Tennessee, two in Louisiana, two in Texas, and one each in Kansas and Massachusetts. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at least five people who died were found outside as temperatures plunged Saturday, though the cause of their deaths remained under investigation.
  • Meanwhile, bitter cold is following in the storm's wake. Overnight Sunday, the entire Lower 48 states were forecast to have their coldest average low temperature—9.8 degrees—since January 2014. The cold temperatures will linger for days in much of the US.

