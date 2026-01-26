Storm's Toll: 820K Without Power, at Least 9 Dead

The US work week opened with yet more snow dumping on the Northeast under the tail end of a colossal winter storm that brought ice and power outages, impassable roads, canceled flights, and frigid cold to much of the southern and eastern United States. Deep snow—over a foot extending in a 1,300-mile swath from Arkansas to New England—halted traffic, canceled flights, and triggered wide school cancellations Monday, per the AP.
- More than 820,000 were without power on Monday, including about 250,000 in Tennessee, reports NBC News.
- More than 12,000 flights were canceled Sunday, and more than 3,500 cancellations were expected on Monday.