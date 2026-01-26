Singer Calls Out Influencer Doctor's Body Shaming

A London cosmetic surgeon who dissected an Australian pop star's face on social media has apologized after the star stated the comments left him feeling "like Gollum's very close pop-singing relative." Dr. Zayn Khalid Majeed posted a since-deleted video analyzing 30-year-old singer Troye Sivan's recent red carpet appearance, highlighting "problem areas" with his face and describing Sivan as showing signs of "twink death," a reference to aging out of a slim, boyish look associated with young gay men. He also suggested various cosmetic "improvements." As fans condemned the breakdown as unsolicited and demeaning, Sivan responded with a Substack essay describing how the clip revived long-standing body insecurities, per the BBC .

"What good is money and modern medicine if not to fix all of these flaws that this random sicko f---o plastic surgeon told me I have in an instagram reel?" wrote Sivan. Majeed later deleted the video and apologized to Sivan directly. He tells the BBC he "felt terrible" after reading the singer's "raw and vulnerable" response. The doctor now says he wants to avoid reinforcing "negative beauty standards" and use his platform to encourage body acceptance and a more realistic view of aging—while still producing celebrity analysis videos, which he argues help "demystify" cosmetic procedures for the public.

The controversy taps into a broader unease over beauty content online. New York-based "skin-positivity" creator Samantha Rizzo says celebrity surgery breakdowns can amount to advertisements. She says she followed online advice about jaw Botox for migraines, only to be left with restricted facial movement and regret. Sivan said he inquired about receiving liposuction and fat transfer to his under-eyes and was told the consultation alone would be $3,000. "It's us vs species-endingly-insatiable corporate greed, with access to addictive brainwashing technology," he wrote. "Good luck!!!!" The singer later said he appreciated Majeed's "thoughtful" apology, which left him with "no hard feelings," per the Sydney Morning Herald.