The New York Post Goes West Coast

Aiming to shake up the Golden State's media landscape, the California Post launched on Monday with a new tabloid newspaper and news site that brings a brash, cheeky, and conservative-friendly fixture of the Big Apple to the West Coast. The Los Angeles outpost of the New York Post will be "digital first"—with social media accounts and video and audio pieces—but for $3.75 readers can also purchase a daily print publication featuring the paper's famously splashy front-page headlines. Perhaps most memorably: 1983's "Headless Body in Topless Bar." "The most iconic thing about the New York Post, and now the California Post, is that front page," Nick Papps, editor-in-chief of the LA newsroom, tells the AP . "It has a unique wit, and is our calling card, if you like."

Monday's inaugural edition goes straight at Hollywood during awards season with the blaring headline: "Oscar Wild—Shocking truth behind director Safdie brothers' mystery split." Papps promised the growing staff of between 80 and 100 will focus on issues important to "everyday, hardworking" Californians, including homelessness, affordability, technology, and "law and order." The Post's infamous gossip column will get a Tinseltown version, Page Six Hollywood, that will keep a snarky eye on red carpets and celebrity culture. And sports fans can expect coverage of the state's major league teams, as well as the upcoming World Cup and Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Papps said.

Adding another title to Rupert Murdoch's media empire, the California Post will draw from and build on the New York paper's national coverage, which is known for its relentless and skewering approach to reporting. The California Post could make an impact with its combative style and conservative stance, said Gabriel Kahn, journalism professor at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School, who added that "our statewide press is boring as bathwater."