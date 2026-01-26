Trump Shifts Tone on Walz After 'Very Good Call'

It appears that President Trump is looking to lower the temperature on tensions in Minnesota. In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said he had a "very good call" with Gov. Tim Walz, adding that, "we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength." As the Hill notes, it's a notable shift from Trump's previous criticism of Walz, whom he blamed for inflaming tensions in Minneapolis.

Walz has not commented yet on the call, but a spokesman for his office said Trump agreed to consider reducing the number of federal agents in the state, and to speak with federal officials to ensure an independent investigation into the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, per the New York Times.

Separately, Trump also announced that he was sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations in the state, reports Politico. Homan "has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there," Trump wrote, adding that Homan will report directly to him.