Stocks Rise as Gold Hits Another Record

CoreWeave jumped 5.7% after Nvidia said it invested $2 billion in the stock and will help accelerate the buildout of CoreWeave's artificial-intelligence factories, which use Nvidia chips, by 2030 to advance AI adoption. Nvidia slipped 0.6%. USA Rare Earth leaped 7.9% after saying the US government agreed to invest $277 million to help the company produce heavy rare earths, minerals and magnets. The Trump administration also agreed to a proposed $1.3 billion loan, while the company separately raised $1.5 billion through private investors.

Much of the rest of Wall Street was relatively quiet. That included mixed performances for airlines, which had to cancel thousands of flights due to the winter storm that swept much of the United States over the weekend. Delta Air Lines lost 0.7%, and Southwest Airlines added 0.2%.

The action was stronger in the gold market, where the metal's price rallied another 2.1% and briefly topped $5,100 per ounce for the first time to set another record. Silver surged even more, 14%. Prices for precious metals have been soaring as investors look for safer places to park their money amid threats of tariffs, still-high inflation, political strife and mountains of debt for governments worldwide. The US dollar's value also continued its recent slide against peers, especially the Japanese yen.

More swings could be ahead for financial markets in a week full of big tests. The Federal Reserve will announce its latest move on interest rates on Wednesday. It's been lowering its main interest rate and has indicated more cuts may be on the way in 2026 to help shore up the job market and give the economy a boost. Most economists expect it to hold steady on Wednesday, in part because inflation remains stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target and lower rates could worsen it. Whatever it decides, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the decision could sway stock and bond markets.