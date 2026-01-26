Guard Members Hand Out Coffee, Donuts to Protesters

The Minnesota National Guard showed up at an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis on Sunday with coffee and donuts—and a message about optics. Video from the scene shows troops in bright yellow reflective vests handing out refreshments from the back of a vehicle, Fox News reports. A Guard member told WCCO-TV the gesture was meant as a "demonstration of safety and security," amid heightened tensions around federal immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities. Earlier this month, the Guard said any deployed troops would wear reflective vests to distinguish them from other agencies in similar uniforms.