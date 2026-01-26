Jennifer Garner's Organic Food Business Is Going Public

Jennifer Garner's side gig as co-founder of an organic farm appears to be paying off. Once Upon a Farm, which specializes in organic food for children, filed papers with the SEC on Monday ahead of its planned IPO, reports Reuters. The company seeks a valuation of up to $764 million and will try to raise about $209 million by selling roughly 11 million shares in the initial public offering. Founded in 2015 by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz, the company broadened its leadership two years later when Garner and former Annie's CEO John Foraker joined as co-founders.