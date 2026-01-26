Jennifer Garner's Organic Food Business Is Going Public

Once Upon a Farm sells products for children
Posted Jan 26, 2026 3:08 PM CST
Jennifer Garner's Organic Food Business Is Going Public
Jennifer Garner arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Garner's side gig as co-founder of an organic farm appears to be paying off. Once Upon a Farm, which specializes in organic food for children, filed papers with the SEC on Monday ahead of its planned IPO, reports Reuters. The company seeks a valuation of up to $764 million and will try to raise about $209 million by selling roughly 11 million shares in the initial public offering. Founded in 2015 by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz, the company broadened its leadership two years later when Garner and former Annie's CEO John Foraker joined as co-founders.

The actress is the main face of the brand as "Farmer Jen." She will receive an unspecified bonus tied to the IPO price, on top of $8 million to be paid through January 2028, per Bloomberg. Once Upon a Farm sells a range of organic products at premium prices, but most of its sales have come from pouches of sugar-free fruit and vegetable puree. It also sells frozen meals and oat bars. The offering comes as bankers predict that consumer-focused IPOs will regain momentum in 2026.

