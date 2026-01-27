US Braces for More Freezing Cold

Many in the US faced another night of below-freezing temperatures and no electricity after a colossal winter storm heaped more snow Monday on the Northeast and kept parts of the South coated in ice. At least 29 deaths were reported in states afflicted with severe cold.

Deep snow. Deep snow—over a foot extending in a 1,300-mile swath from Arkansas to New England—halted traffic, canceled flights, and triggered wide school closures Monday. The National Weather Service said areas north of Pittsburgh got up to 20 inches of snow and faced wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit late Monday into Tuesday, the AP reports.