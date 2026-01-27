TikTok's New US Owner Explains Massive Outage

TikTok's new US caretaker is starting its tenure with an apology, the BBC reports. After a messy weekend for the app, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC said it was working to fix widespread outages linked to what it called a power failure at a US data center. More than 600,000 US users reported problems to tracker Downdetector between Saturday night and Monday, including endlessly looping "For You" feeds, missing content, and new posts apparently frozen at zero views. Some users described a "total outage." As of Monday night, there were reportedly still glitches including slower load times or timed-out requests, Ars Technica reports.

The new US entity, which now oversees TikTok's American operations, said it was collaborating with its data-center partner to "stabilize" services and posted an apology on X "for this disruption." Oracle, the cloud giant hosting TikTok's US data and a key player in the app's new US structure, declined to comment on the outage. Oracle holds a 15% stake in TikTok USDS and is tasked with safeguarding US user data, an expanded role building on a previous security framework known as Project Texas. CapCut, TikTok's video-editing sister app, was also hit with thousands of problem reports.

The timing fueled speculation that the glitches were tied to the newly finalized US deal governing TikTok's future in the country, including a separate American-facing algorithm that Oracle will help inspect and retrain under an arrangement with the Trump administration. Mashable reports that over the past few days, TikTok users in the US have been met with a popup asking them to agree to new terms of service for the app, which the outlet says has led to some "confusion and alarm." The new terms seem to indicate TikTok will be collecting more information about users now than it did before, Wired reports.