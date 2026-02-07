Spit Hoods Are Used Where You Might Not Expect

The former chief medical officer at Connecticut's only maximum security psychiatric hospital calls it a "dehumanizing" device that he would never use. And yet spit hoods are employed in medical settings in many US states. In an in-depth investigation for the Seattle Times, Hannah Furfaro reports that state-run psychiatric facilities in at least 15 states confirmed use of the hoods (she only got responses from 29 of 50 states) to, as she puts it, "subdue or control" patients who are in some cases also strapped down or sedated. It's a move that can inflict "psychological distress, suffocation and even death," writes Furfaro, whose reporting turned up another 14 states where they have been used in the last decade.