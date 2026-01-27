US Population Growth Slows to a Crawl

America's headcount is still edging up, but at a crawl not seen outside the pandemic era—and immigration is the main reason why. New Census Bureau estimates show the US population rose by about 1.8 million between mid-2024 and mid-2025, reaching 341.8 million. That's a growth rate of roughly 0.5%, the slowest since 2021, when COVID-19 deaths surged and international movement nearly stopped, the New York Times reports. The growth rate that year was just 0.16%. The lowest before that was just under 0.5% in 1919, when the flu pandemic was at its height, reports the AP.