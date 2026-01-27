US Population Growth Slows to a Crawl

America's headcount is still edging up, but at a crawl not seen outside the pandemic era—and immigration is the main reason why. New Census Bureau estimates show the US population rose by about 1.8 million between mid-2024 and mid-2025, reaching 341.8 million. That's a growth rate of roughly 0.5%, the slowest since 2021, when COVID-19 deaths surged and international movement nearly stopped, the New York Times reports. The growth rate that year was just 0.16%. The lowest before that was just under 0.5% in 1919, when the flu pandemic was at its height, reports the AP.
The new figures span the final months of Joe Biden's term, when border rules tightened, and the early months of President Trump's return to office. Net immigration added about 1.26 million people over the period, less than half the 2.73 million recorded a year earlier under Biden. Census officials project a much sharper drop ahead: if current policies and trends hold, net migration could fall to roughly 321,000 for the year ending June 30—below even the depressed levels of the COVID pandemic, the Times reports. "I was expecting that the decline would be bigger than we're seeing here," said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, noting it still amounts to more than a million arrivals.
- Backers of Trump's immigration enforcement push see validation. The figures are "an indicator that much of the strategy is working," said Simon Hankinson of the Heritage Foundation, citing efforts to curb unlawful crossings and increase deportations.
- The slowdown isn't just about who comes in; it's also about who is born. Births exceeded deaths by only about 518,000 in the latest year—higher than during the peak of COVID but historically low after more than a decade of declining fertility since the 2008 recession.
- That matters for the long-term balance between working-age taxpayers and a rapidly aging population. Immigration has become increasingly central to growth: in 2010-2020 it accounted for roughly 40% of population gains, but since 2020 it has climbed to about 80%, said Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire. "My question is, what will happen to the population if we go to negative immigration?" he asked.
- State-level shifts offered a few surprises. The Midwest, long a demographic laggard, was the only region where every state grew, with Ohio and Michigan reversing earlier losses as more people moved in than out. South Carolina emerged as the fastest-growing state, followed by Idaho and North Carolina, while Florida's once-surging inflows cooled sharply. There were population declines in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Vermont, and West Virginia, while New York gained only around 1,000 people, the AP reports.