Trump: I'll Be 'Watching Over' Investigation of Pretti Killing

President Trump said Tuesday a "big investigation" was underway into the killing of protester and ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. "I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it, and I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself," the president said as he left the White House. He was also asked about Pretti's family and said: "I love everybody. I love all of our people. I love his family. And it's a very sad situation."

The comment is the latest marker of Trump's sudden turnabout on the issue as his administration confronts growing pushback—including from some Republicans and Second Amendment advocates—on federal agents' tactics in the second fatal shooting from the aggressive immigration operation in Minnesota, the AP reports.