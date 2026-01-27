UnitedHealth Group Drops Almost 20%

UnitedHealth Group tumbled 19.6% despite reporting a profit for the latest quarter that was a bit better than analysts expected. More attention was on the company's forecast for revenue in the upcoming year, which fell short of Wall Street's expectations and could be weaker than it was in 2025. It and other health care companies also felt tremendous pressure from a projected rate increase for Medicare Advantage by the U.S. government, which fell well short of what investors had hoped. Humana skidded by 21.1%, Elevance Health dropped 14.3%, and CVS Health sank 14.1%.

Helping to keep the market in check was Corning, which climbed 15.6% after announcing a deal with Meta Platforms that's worth up to $6 billion. Corning will supply optical fiber and cable to help build out data centers for Meta. Also supporting the US stock market were gains for General Motors, which rose 8.8%, and hospital-operator HCA Healthcare, which rallied 7.1%. Both delivered profits for the end of 2025 that topped Wall Street's expectations. Each also approved programs to send billions of dollars to their investors by buying back their own stock.

Profit reports elsewhere on Wall Street were mixed. UPS, which moves packages around the global economy, rose 0.3% after reporting a stronger profit and forecasting better revenue for 2026 than analysts expected. UPS also said it would cut another 30,000 jobs as it continues a turnaround effort.

American Airlines lost 7% after delivering a profit for the end of 2025 that fell well short of analysts' expectations, in part because the US government shutdown siphoned away some revenue.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were relatively steady ahead of the Fed's Wednesday decision on interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.22% late Monday. It had edged lower earlier, after a report from the Conference Board said confidence among US consumers weakened last month. Economists had expected to see a slight improvement, but confidence dropped to its lowest level since 2014, even lower than it was during the COVID-19 pandemic.