French Lawmakers Back Ban on Social Media for Under-15s

French lawmakers have approved a bill banning access to social media for children under 15, paving the way for the measure to enter into force at the start of the next school year. The bill also prohibits the use of mobile phones in high schools. The legislation was adopted by a 130-21 vote late Monday, the AP reports, as the idea of setting a minimum age for use of the platforms gains momentum across Europe. President Emmanuel Macron has requested that the legislation be fast-tracked, and it will be discussed by the Senate in the coming weeks.

"Banning social media for those under 15: this is what scientists recommend, and this is what the French people are overwhelmingly calling for," Macron said after the vote. "Because our children's brains are not for sale—neither to American platforms nor to Chinese networks. Because their dreams must not be dictated by algorithms." The issue is one of the few in a divided National Assembly to attract broad support; some lawmakers from the hard left denouncing provisions of the bill as infringement on civil liberties. Weakened domestically since his decision to dissolve parliament plunged France into a prolonged political crisis, Macron has strongly supported the ban. The government had previously passed a law prohibiting phone use in all primary and middle schools.

The bill has been devised to be compliant with the European Union's Digital Services Act, which imposes a set of strict requirements designed to keep internet users safe. In November, European lawmakers called for action at the EU level to protect minors online, including a bloc-wide minimum age of 16 and bans on the most harmful practices.

According to France's health watchdog, one in two teenagers spends between two and five hours a day on a smartphone. The report highlighted harmful effects stemming from the use of social networks, including reduced self-esteem and increased exposure to content associated with behaviors such as self-harm, drug use, and suicide. The ban won't cover online encyclopedias, educational or scientific directories, or platforms for the development and sharing of open-source software.