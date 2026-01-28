Elon Musk's Possible Birthday Gift: a $1.5T IPO

SpaceX may be about to test a new financial frontier. The rocket and satellite company founded by Elon Musk is weighing an initial public offering that could value it at roughly $1.5 trillion, with timing that's as symbolic as it may be strategic, per the Guardian . Musk is reportedly eyeing mid-June for the float, a window that would land close to his 55th birthday on June 28, as well as a celestial meetup of Jupiter and Venus, sources tell the Financial Times . The company is reportedly looking to raise about $50 billion, more than previously signaled and nearly twice the size of Saudi Aramco's record $29 billion IPO in 2019—though Aramco's overall valuation was higher, at $1.7 trillion.

Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley are among the Wall Street firms being considered to lead the deal, according to earlier reporting. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen has been in talks with already in-place private investors since the end of last year about a possible mid-2026 listing. SpaceX has long hedged on an IPO, once noting that it wouldn't consider the option "until its rockets were regularly flying to Mars," per the Wall Street Journal. The artificial intelligence explosion, and the idea of putting AI data centers in space, appears to have expedited those plans.

An IPO at that scale would further expand Musk's estimated $775 billion fortune, per the Guardian. He holds about 42% of SpaceX, in addition to sizable stakes in Tesla and the social platform X. SpaceX brings in revenue through reusable rocket launches for satellites and NASA resupply missions, and via its Starlink satellite internet service, which has proven successful. The potential IPO would land amid a broader reopening of US equity markets, with AI firms Anthropic and OpenAI also exploring paths to go public. Space technology remains a tightly held but coveted sector, as investors look for ways to tap into its rapid expansion.