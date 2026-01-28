Politics | Ilhan Omar Trump on Ilhan Omar Attack: 'I Don't Think About Her' Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, faces assault charges after allegedly spraying liquid at Dem lawmaker By Jenn Gidman Posted Jan 28, 2026 9:46 AM CST Copied A man is tackled to the ground after spraying an unknown substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) See 1 more photo A man who authorities say lunged at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar as she spoke at a Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday, spraying an unknown substance her way, has been arrested and now faces third-degree assault charges, reports ABC News. More: Suspect: Minneapolis police have identified the man as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, with department officers who attended the event noting they saw Kazmierczak use a syringe to release whatever liquid was spattered on the congresswoman. A reporter from the AP who was at the scene says the pungent substance smelled somewhat like vinegar, while photos showed the syringe with a light-brown liquid inside it. Omar: The lawmaker said afterward that "I've survived war, and I'm definitely going to survive intimidation or whatever these people think they can throw at me, because I'm built that way," Omar said following the incident, per the Hill. She also added on X: "I don't let bullies win." Capitol Police: In a statement cited by ABC, the department noted, "Tonight, a man is in custody after he decided to assault a Member of Congress—an unacceptable decision that will be met with swift justice." Trump: The president, who has long excoriated Omar, also weighed in, though he said he hadn't seen footage of the attack. "I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud," Trump tells ABC. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her." Read These Next Canada's Mark Carney is standing by his big Davos speech. Border Patrol agent shoots man who fired at helicopter. At a frozen Texas pond, tragedy for 3 young brothers. Sydney Sweeney is at the center of a controversy yet again. See 1 more photo Report an error