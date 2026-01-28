Trump on Ilhan Omar Attack: 'I Don't Think About Her'

A man who authorities say lunged at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar as she spoke at a Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday, spraying an unknown substance her way, has been arrested and now faces third-degree assault charges, reports ABC News. More:

Suspect: Minneapolis police have identified the man as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, with department officers who attended the event noting they saw Kazmierczak use a syringe to release whatever liquid was spattered on the congresswoman. A reporter from the AP who was at the scene says the pungent substance smelled somewhat like vinegar, while photos showed the syringe with a light-brown liquid inside it.