Quitting Ozempic Is a Risky Proposition

Ozempic and Wegovy drugs may seem like a quick road to weight loss, but doctors say that short-term framing can be a problem. The Wall Street Journal presents a slew of metrics that show the standout benefits of GLP-1s are quickly reversed once they're no longer taken:

Almost 1 in 5 US adults have tried a GLP-1 for weight loss. About 50% quit taking it within 12 months.

Studies show most people regain much of the weight within about 18 months, and they put the pounds back on four times faster than those who lose weight through lifestyle interventions.

A BMJ review of weight-loss studies found people lost an average of 32 pounds using a GLP-1 but regained 21 pounds within a year of stopping the drug.