Health | GLP-1 Quitting Ozempic Is a Risky Proposition Patients typically regain weight, lose health gains after stopping By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Jan 31, 2026 5:30 AM CST Copied The injectable drug Ozempic is shown, July 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Ozempic and Wegovy drugs may seem like a quick road to weight loss, but doctors say that short-term framing can be a problem. The Wall Street Journal presents a slew of metrics that show the standout benefits of GLP-1s are quickly reversed once they're no longer taken: Almost 1 in 5 US adults have tried a GLP-1 for weight loss. About 50% quit taking it within 12 months. Studies show most people regain much of the weight within about 18 months, and they put the pounds back on four times faster than those who lose weight through lifestyle interventions. A BMJ review of weight-loss studies found people lost an average of 32 pounds using a GLP-1 but regained 21 pounds within a year of stopping the drug. All the blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood-glucose level benefits the drugs bestow reverse in about the same timeline: When people stopped taking the GLP-1, their levels were back at baseline within 1.4 years. Kevin Hall, formerly of the National Institutes of Health, explains appetite is a big factor: When you lose weight, your appetite increases; GLP-1s blunt the food noise, "but once you're off the drugs and lost so much weight, your appetite is much higher than it was to begin with" and your metabolism has slowed. So is it foolish to start a GLP-1 if you don't plan to be on it for good? Not exactly, says obesity-medicine specialist Dr. Robert Kushner. "I would never say to them there's no point in starting, but I will tell them right up front we have to start thinking of the day after stopping now." But the stats that Dr. Michelle Hauser, obesity medicine director of the Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center, shares with the New York Times aren't particularly encouraging: She estimates less than 10 of her patients have maintained at least 75% of their weight loss after stopping their GLP-1 without opting for bariatric surgery or another medication. "Those are people that are working out two hours a day, tracking what they're eating, they're really working hard," she said. "I haven't had anyone that just tapers off, isn't really putting that much thought into it, and just keeps the weight off. I've never seen that happen." The Times notes that Oprah Winfrey has been public about experiencing this very thing. In a December interview with People, she said she stopped her GLP-1 "cold turkey" after taking it for about six months. "I tried to beat the medication," she said, and despite exercising and eating a healthy diet, she regained 20 pounds in a year, leading her to realize that taking the drug would "be a lifetime thing." Read These Next Don Lemon has been arrested in LA after a Minneapolis protest. Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara has died at 71. Panama's top court rules in a canal case with huge implications. What we know about the arrest of Don Lemon. Report an error