Sydney Sweeney in Hot Water Over Hollywood Sign Stunt

Sydney Sweeney's latest promo effort may have run afoul of the group that oversees one of Los Angeles' most famous landmarks, People reports. TMZ released video allegedly showing the 28-year-old Euphoria star, dressed in black, climbing a section of the iconic Hollywood sign at night while a team helped her hang a chain of bras across part of the structure. The stunt is believed to be tied to Sweeney's forthcoming lingerie line.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which controls the sign's image and commercial use, says it never signed off. In a statement to People, Chamber president and CEO Steve Nissen said the group "did not grant a license or permission of any kind" and had no advance knowledge of the alleged stunt. Anyone using or accessing the sign for commercial purposes, he added, must first obtain authorization from the chamber.

TMZ reports Sweeney's team did secure a permit from FilmLA, the nonprofit that handles production permits in the city, but it's unclear whether the chamber will pursue a police report for trespassing or vandalism. It told the gossip site the incident is still under investigation. A representative for Sweeney did not respond to People's request for comment. The actress previously faced criticism over an American Eagle ad campaign last year that was accused of using racially charged language, later telling People she opposed "hate and divisiveness" and that her views had been mischaracterized.