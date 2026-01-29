California Considers Blocking Ex-ICE Agents From Teaching

California lawmakers are weighing whether certain federal agents should never wear a state badge or teach in a classroom. AB 1627 would bar anyone who worked for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement between Sept. 1, 2025, and Jan. 20, 2029—the end of President Trump's term—from jobs in California law enforcement or the public school system, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "California's peace officers and teachers must be guardians of constitutional rights, not participants in their erosion," said Democratic Assemblymember Anamarie Ávila Farías, the bill's sponsor.

The ban would also apply to people employed during that period by the prison systems in Alabama and Georgia, with the measure citing recent Justice Department findings of "egregious and systemic abuses" there. The proposal would require background checks for police and school hires to specifically flag past work for ICE or those two corrections departments. On the education side, the restrictions would reach across public K-12 and higher education, covering teachers, principals, superintendents, chancellors, and other administrators in school districts, charters, county offices of education, community colleges, and state universities.

Another measure cleared the state Senate on Tuesday that would making suing federal agents over civil rights violations easier, per CalMatters. The bill was sent to the Assembly on a vote along party lines, 30-10. "It's a sad statement on where we are in this country that this has to be a partisan issue," said Sen. Scott Wiener, one of the sponsors. "Red, blue, everyone has constitutional rights. And everyone should have the ability to hold people accountable when they violate those rights."