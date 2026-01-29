Rob Schneider's 15-Year Marriage Ending

Rob Schneider's 15-year marriage is coming to an end. Court records in Maricopa County, Arizona, show that his wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, filed for divorce on Dec. 8, per People . Azarcoya Schneider, 37, and the 62-year-old actor married in January 2010 in Los Angeles. The filing describes the marriage as "irretrievably broken" with "no possibility of reconciliation." The couple share two daughters: Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9.

Schneider also has an older daughter, singer Elle King, 36, from a previous marriage to London King. Before this marriage, he was married to actor Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005. Over the years, the couple publicly celebrated their relationship. Schneider praised his wife as "the most incredible woman in the world" and "the rock of our family" in a birthday tribute last year, per Fox News. "I will spend the rest of my life loving you with every thing that I am," he wrote. Azarcoya Schneider, a Mexican actor and producer, marked their 10th anniversary in a now-deleted Instagram post thanking him for their children and writing, "I love you para siempre."