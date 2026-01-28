Beloved Meteorologist Killed in Plane Crash

CBS2 News Boise viewers who checked the forecast for years are now hearing grim news about the man who delivered it. Roland Steadham, the station's longtime chief meteorologist, was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed into the Payette River near Black Canyon, the station confirmed Tuesday . Authorities in Gem County say the aircraft went down around 11am on Tuesday after striking a power line and plunging into the icy water, KTVB reports. The second victim has not yet been publicly identified. "The thoughts and prayers from all of us at CBS2 are with Roland's family, friends, and flying community," the station said in a statement, adding condolences for the other person on board.

Steadham spent more than 30 years in broadcast weather, from tracking hurricanes in Florida to winter storms in Utah. "Steadham guided people through storm after storm in Idaho. He loved to study the weather and shared it with people across Idaho," the station said. "Roland's excitement for the weather was contagious. He helped forecast in cities coast to coast, but fortunately, he made the Boise area his home."

An avid pilot and skydiver with more than 3,000 flight hours and over 700 jumps, Steadham often wove his passion for flying into his work, using in-flight video to give viewers a pilot's-eye look at Idaho's skies. The Idaho Aviation Association called him "an aviator and friend who was living his dreams" and "a frequent face" in the local flying community, adding, "Of all the discussions ahead as to how and why, the important message is simple…we lost a good one. Godspeed to the pilot and passenger and bless their families."

The National Weather Service also paid tribute to Steadham, praising him as a vital link in relaying weather warnings to the public. "His dedication went far beyond the daily forecast," the NWS said. "He was a steadfast advocate for weather safety, a calm voice during the storm, and a true professional who shared our mission to protect life and property." Steadham, the service said, "didn't just report the weather; he translated complex data into actionable safety advice for the community."