FBI Executes Search Warrant at Georgia Elections Office

FBI agents were executing a search warrant at the Fulton County elections office near Atlanta on Wednesday, an agency spokesperson confirmed. An FBI spokesperson said agents were "executing a court authorized law enforcement action" at the county's main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta, the AP reports. The spokesperson declined to provide any further information, citing an ongoing matter. Sources tell WSB-TV that the search is connected to the 2020 election and the FBI is there to take custody of ballots.

The search comes as the FBI under the leadership of Director Kash Patel has moved quickly to pursue President Trump's political grievances, the AP reports. Trump has long insisted that the 2020 election was stolen even though judges across the country and his own attorney general said they found no evidence of widespread fault that tipped the contest in Joe Biden's favor. Trump has long made Georgia, one of the battleground states he lost in 2020, a central target for his complaints about the election and memorably pleaded with its then-secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to overturn the contest.

Last week, in reference to the 2020 election, Trump asserted that "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did." It was not clear what in particular he was referring to. In December, the Department of Justice sued the clerk of the Fulton County superior and magistrate courts in federal court seeking access to documents from the 2020 election in the county. The lawsuit said the department sent a letter to Che Alexander but that she has failed to produce the requested documents. The Justice Department complaint said the purpose of its request was "ascertaining Georgia's compliance with various federal election laws."