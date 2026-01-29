Feds Take 'Wrecking Ball' to Nuclear Safety Rules

The Trump administration has quietly rewritten nuclear safety rules as it races to jump-start a new generation of reactors—and it hasn't told the public what changed. Documents obtained by NPR show the Department of Energy has overhauled more than a dozen internal orders that govern everything from radiation limits and groundwater protection to site security and accident investigations.

The new directives, sent to companies building experimental small modular reactors, slash more than 750 pages of requirements, cutting security guidance from more than 500 pages to 23 and dropping or softening multiple environmental and worker protections, NPR reports. None of the revised orders has been posted in the DOE's public database, even as they are now being used to review 11 reactor designs from 10 private firms.