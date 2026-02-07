These US Housing Markets Are Your Best Bet

It may be a buyer's market right now, but that doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of Americans struggling to find affordable homes. In an effort to suss out the "true purchasing power" that people have these days, ProFusion looked at nearly 100 of the most populous metropolitan areas in the nation, examining median household income against median home values to figure out where folks might not have to break the bank to live. Its "most affordable" pick: McAllen, Texas. Ranked as the least affordable, according to the site: Los Angeles. The top and bottom 10:



Most affordable housing markets

McAllen, Texas Wichita, Kansas Pittsburgh Little Rock, Arkansas Oklahoma City El Paso, Texas Toledo, Ohio Virginia Beach, Virginia Cape Coral, Florida Louisville, Kentucky