These US Housing Markets Are Your Best Bet

ProFusion ranks McAllen, Texas, as nation's most affordable; LA is least affordable
Posted Feb 7, 2026 5:30 AM CST
The Most Affordable US Housing Markets
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Drazen Zigic)

It may be a buyer's market right now, but that doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of Americans struggling to find affordable homes. In an effort to suss out the "true purchasing power" that people have these days, ProFusion looked at nearly 100 of the most populous metropolitan areas in the nation, examining median household income against median home values to figure out where folks might not have to break the bank to live. Its "most affordable" pick: McAllen, Texas. Ranked as the least affordable, according to the site: Los Angeles. The top and bottom 10:

Most affordable housing markets

  1. McAllen, Texas
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Little Rock, Arkansas
  5. Oklahoma City
  6. El Paso, Texas
  7. Toledo, Ohio
  8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  9. Cape Coral, Florida
  10. Louisville, Kentucky

Least affordable housing markets

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  3. San Jose, California
  4. Honolulu (urban section)
  5. Provo, Utah
  6. New York
  7. Oxnard, California
  8. San Diego
  9. Providence, Rhode Island
  10. San Francisco
Check out how other cities fared here. (How bad is the current US housing situation? It depends.)

