Are Peptides the Miracle We've Been Waiting For?

Peptides have slipped out of the lab and into Instagram feeds and college mini-fridges. In a lengthy piece for New York Magazine, Ezra Marcus dives into how they became wellness culture's latest everything-fix. If you don't think you're familiar with peptides, you actually are: The P in GLP-1 stands for peptide; insulin is a peptide as well. "Peptides are the body's messengers," Marcus explains, and while our bodies produce the chains of amino acids naturally, more than 80 have been lab-made over the last century and can be injected at home. "They can tell skin cells to make more collagen, spur muscle growth after exercise, or affect immune activity," Marcus writes. And he frames GLP-1s as a sort of gateway drug: