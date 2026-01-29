Girls Sue Elite Private School Over Explicit Photos

Two teens who say a Brooklyn teacher coerced them into sending nude photos are now suing him and the elite private school that employed him, accusing Saint Ann's School of ignoring warnings and failing to protect them or stop the spread of explicit images. The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday in Brooklyn, names Saint Ann's, several current and former administrators, and ex-math teacher Winston Nguyen as defendants, per the New York Times . The girls, who were 13 when Nguyen first contacted them online and didn't attend Saint Ann's, say he posed as a teen boy on Snapchat, cultivated a network of Saint Ann's and other private-school students, and then pressured them into sending increasingly sexual images and videos. After they cut off contact, the suit alleges, he blasted "dozens" of explicit images of them to his students in what their lawyers describe as revenge porn.

Nguyen, 39, who amNY says is a former Jeopardy! champ, was arrested outside Saint Ann's in June 2024 and later pleaded guilty to using a child in a sexual performance and other charges; he's serving a seven-year prison sentence. The complaint argues that Saint Ann's hired him despite knowing he'd served time for defrauding an elderly couple; allowed him to move from a clerical job into a teaching role; and ignored or dismissed concerns from staff and parents about his behavior, including his habit of sleeping at the school, showering students with gifts, and seeking them out on social media. A law firm report commissioned by the school previously found that community members who questioned his conduct were sometimes accused of being racist or insufficiently progressive.

The girls say Saint Ann's leadership was twice told in early 2024 that explicit images of minors were circulating on Snapchat among its students, but the school only met with its own students and never contacted police or the families of the two plaintiffs. "To this day, it has never apologized," the suit states, per the New York Post. In a letter to the school community after the lawsuit was filed, Head of School Kenyatte Reid and board chief Mary Watson said the complaint contains "misrepresentations" about Saint Ann's role and vowed to contest it in court, while expressing concern for all of Nguyen's victims, per the Times. The suit comes against the backdrop of an earlier Saint Ann's report acknowledging at least 19 former staffers had engaged in possible sexual misconduct.