Trump's Cabinet Meeting Was Unusually Short

President Trump gathered his Cabinet for a video-broadcasted meeting Thursday that ended without questions from reporters. He spoke for about a half hour and called on some of his agency heads, but Trump ended his the meeting without asking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to speak. It seemed an opportunity to avoid commentary on the situation in Minnesota, where the recent deaths of two US citizens at the hands of federal agents has put Noem in the hot seat, with some members of Congress calling for her resignation, the AP reports.

There were also no comments from Attorney General Pam Bondi, a day after the FBI searched the election office of a Georgia county that has been central to right-wing conspiracy theories over Trump's 2020 election loss.